Cowboys had 2 of top 5 NFL Draft value picks on Day 2, per advanced analytics
The Dallas Cowboys have been praised for their impressive haul during the 2025 NFL Draft, mainly because of the value they were able to land in the mid-to-late rounds.
Leading up to the draft, NFL.com unveiled its Draft IQ powered by Next Gen Stats to get a deeper understanding at what direction teams should turn and to provide immediate grades on each pick.
For Dallas, their Day 2 haul stands out as the most impressive with Draft IQ grading the top five steals in Rounds 2 and 3.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2025 rookie contract info: Details for every player drafted
According to the advanced analytics, the Cowboys landed two of the top five steals -- Boston College EDGE rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round and East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel in the third.
Both Ezeiruaku and Revel were viewed as first-round talents, and Stephen Jones believes the team may have landed three potential Day 1 starters.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
Those three players are presumably Ezeiruaku, Revel, and first-round pick Tyler Booker out of Alabama.
It will be interesting to see how quickly the players can transition to the NFL and make an impact, especially Revel who would've been a first-rounder were it not for a torn ACL during his final year in college.
We'll have to wait and see whether the draft class pans out, but for now there is plenty of promise and reasons for Cowboys Nation to get excited about the future.
