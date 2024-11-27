Are Cowboys fans all in for another year with Mike McCarthy?
The Dallas Cowboys are not having the season that anyone expected that has been around the franchise. Week 1 started with a win over the Cleveland Browns, as the front office celebrated locking down CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott with life-changing money contracts.
Now, the team is 4-7, and Prescott is out for the year with a hamstring injury. Prescott isn't the only key player to suffer an injury. It seems that every week, the team loses an impact player on defense, and the offense line has been crushed by injury. But will that excuse give head coach Mike McCarthy another year to right this season's wrongs?
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't think it is crazy to think about McCarthy coming back next season. McCarthy has won in the past, including three 12-5 seasons with the Cowboys. However, this season feels different. It feels like the ship was sinking far before Prescott's injury.
MORE: Jerry Jones delivers 'talk show topic' on Mike McCarthy contract
Cowboys fans have grown frustrated this season, and last season's early postseason exit doesn't help matters. Bringing back McCarthy means the fanbase will have to buy into the all-in mantra once again.
Sadly, the front office knows that people are loyal to a fault and will show up to watch this team. But will the potential move to keep McCarthy be the nail in the fanbase's coffin?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' Week 12 shocker against Commanders
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 12
CBS Sports pitches one hilarious idea involving Cowboys and Daniel Jones