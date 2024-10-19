Cowboys fans should hope for the best but prepare for the worst
The Dallas Cowboys face the eighth-hardest remaining schedule, and their home performances this season have been atrocious.
While a playoff push should be on every fan's wish list, their level of play and the challenging schedule make that a bleak possibility.
There is reason for optimism, though, as the team is expected to improve after the bye week with the returns of Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, Eric Kendricks, and Caelen Carson. DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks, and Marshawn Kneeland will return later in the season.
MORE: Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
However, fans shouldn't assume that the return of these players will solve all of the team’s problems.
The offense has been just as inconsistent as the defense at times, and the offense isn’t suffering from significant injuries.
Dallas has yet to see the best version of Dak Prescott and they might not this season unless the rest of their offense improves around them. Dallas can't run the ball and his options in the passing game have been way under par.
Unless the Dallas Cowboys change their mindset and truly become the aggressors, adjust their run schemes, and see their wide receivers step up for their quarterback, they could not only miss the playoffs but finish the season with a losing record.
MORE: Popular Cowboys podcast struggles to find reasons for optimism
No fan wants to see their team miss the playoffs, especially after finishing 12-5 for three straight seasons. However, this might be the best-case scenario for the Cowboys.
A losing season could force the organization to confront deeper issues within the team, prompting necessary changes in leadership and strategy that have been long overdue.
Dallas desperately needs a young coaching staff that can adapt to the way football is played today, not the way it was played 30 years ago when Dallas was winning Super Bowls.
MORE: Cowboys fans suggest crowdfunding ‘Fire Jerry’ plane banner
A losing record would also put them in a position for young players hungry for winning championships not just a paycheck. Players like Ashton Jeanty and Tetairoa McMillan would put this offense firmly in the driver's seat again.
A losing record and missing the playoffs might be the best-case scenario for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott needs more offensive help, and a poor season would leave the front office with no reason to keep Mike McCarthy as the head coach.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Do Cowboys issues stem from Jerry Jones' love of misery?
Unbelievable stats prove the Cowboys D was being carried by Dan Quinn
Cowboys 4-Round Mock Draft: Dallas makes surprise pick in opening round
Cowboys fans' dream of Bill Belichick becoming HC may already be shattered
Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader