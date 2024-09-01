Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: Ashton Jeanty shines in season opener
The 2024 NFL season is still a few days away, but the college football season is in full swing. That means the Dallas Cowboys and the 31 other teams around the league will be keeping an eye on some of the top players in the nation.
It's never too early to look ahead to the NFL Draft and after the Cowboys' lackluster approach to this past offseason there are still running backs on the mind.
One of the top running backs in the nation who Cowboys fans have their eyes on is Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys should keep eye on this 2025 RB prospect
Last season, Jeanty rushed for 1,,347 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He added 43 catches for 569 yards and another five scores. Jeanty was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.
This year, Jeanty is off to a record-setting start.
In the team's season opener against Georgia Southern, Jeanty, who went to Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, Jeanty rushed for 267 yards on 20 carries and scored a whopping six touchdowns. His performance broke Boise State's single-game rushing record.
Jeanty was already on the radar of running back-needy teams, but now he vaults to the top of the list.
After Jeanty's first touchdown of the game, he set the tone for the season by striking the Heisman pose and never looked back.
After the game, Jeanty received high praise and was referred to as a "generational talent" by his
“This young man is a 10 out of 10 in everything he does,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “How he leads this team, how he motivates this team, and how he leads himself on a daily basis. He’s a generational talent-type kid in all facets.”
The Cowboys enter the 2024 NFL season with Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn as the team's running back. Four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook is on the practice squad.
Dallas' running back room has consistently been ranked as the worst in the NFL in the lead-up to the season opener, so if they fail to produce the team could once again enter the offseason in the market for a running back.
Ashton Jeanty, a Frisco kid, would be the perfect fit.
You can check out the highlights from Jeanty's record-setting Week One performance below.
Up next for Boise State is a major step up in competition as they travel to Eugene on Saturday, September 7, for a Week 2 showdown with the No. 3-ranked Oregon Ducks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Put Some Respect On It: 3 disrespected Cowboys ready to make a name in 2024
Texas Legends: Micah Parsons meets Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo (VIDEO)
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie