Falcons at Cowboys live stream: Watch NFL Preseason Week 3 online
The 2025 NFL preseason is winding down as we kick off the final weekend before the regular season with a Thursday Night Football doubleheader. Unfortunately for Dallas Cowboys Nation, the anticipation will have to last until Friday night in primetime.
Dallas hosts the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium in a nationally televised game on the NFL Network.
Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.
Entering Friday night's NFC showdown, the Cowboys are slight 2.5-point favorites at home over the visiting Falcons with the over/under set for 35.5 total points.
How can you tune into the action?
A full look at all of the information you need to watch the primetime preseason finale live online can be seen below.
Falcons at Cowboys, NFL Preseason Week 3: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Friday, August 22, 2025
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: NFL Network
Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 35.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Falcons at Cowboys Online
During the preseason, your best bet for streaming during the preseason will be with the NFL+ app. There, you can catch the games live, while also having the option to watch replays.
Watch Falcons at Cowboys on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
