3 Dallas Cowboys who need a strong showing in preseason finale
The Dallas Cowboys final preseason game will take place on Friday night as they host the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas is still looking for their first win in the preseason, starting 0-2 this year. Of course, the wins and losses don’t matter as much as how well the players perform.
MORE: DaRon Bland misses Cowboys practice prior to preseason finale vs. Falcons
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it’s been tough to get excited about their first two games. That being the case, here’s a look at three players who have to perform better in Week 3 to secure their spot on the roster.
Asim Richards, OL
At the beginning of the offseason, Asim Richards was seen as the Cowboys’ swing tackle. Once they had to turn to the bench, however, it was second-year player Nate Thomas who got the start.
Thomas has performed well while Richards has had some struggles, including penalties in the preseason. He has one more shot at proving himself, or the Cowboys might stick with a veteran such as La’el Collins in place of Richards.
Mazi Smith, DT
Entering his third season in the league, Mazi Smith could be running out of chances.
MORE: Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster
The 2023 first-round pick out of Michigan has struggled to make an impact at the pro level and has been on the field more than a predicted starter should during the preseason. That’s led to a belief he could be on the chopping block, making this a huge game for his future with the team.
Joe Milton, QB
Unlike the others on this list, there’s no danger of being cut for Joe Milton. The backup quarterback is going to be on the 53-man roster, the question is whether he can be trusted as the No. 2 quarterback.
Milton has a rocket arm, which has been on display throughout the preseason. The problem is that he has been erratic and needs to learn to take some velocity off his throws.
The talent is there but unless he can perform better than he did in the first two games, he might need to begin the season as the team’s QB3.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys predicted to replace first-round bust in 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster
Cowboys Netflix documentary looks back on greatest trade in NFL history
Cowboys' chances of adding another QB shut down by insider
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc