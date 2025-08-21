Cowboys Country

3 Dallas Cowboys who need a strong showing in preseason finale

These 3 Dallas Cowboys have to be at their best in the preseason finale to make the 53-man roster.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards on the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards on the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys final preseason game will take place on Friday night as they host the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas is still looking for their first win in the preseason, starting 0-2 this year. Of course, the wins and losses don’t matter as much as how well the players perform.

MORE: DaRon Bland misses Cowboys practice prior to preseason finale vs. Falcons

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it’s been tough to get excited about their first two games. That being the case, here’s a look at three players who have to perform better in Week 3 to secure their spot on the roster.

Asim Richards, OL

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the beginning of the offseason, Asim Richards was seen as the Cowboys’ swing tackle. Once they had to turn to the bench, however, it was second-year player Nate Thomas who got the start.

Thomas has performed well while Richards has had some struggles, including penalties in the preseason. He has one more shot at proving himself, or the Cowboys might stick with a veteran such as La’el Collins in place of Richards.

Mazi Smith, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Entering his third season in the league, Mazi Smith could be running out of chances.

MORE: Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster

The 2023 first-round pick out of Michigan has struggled to make an impact at the pro level and has been on the field more than a predicted starter should during the preseason. That’s led to a belief he could be on the chopping block, making this a huge game for his future with the team.

Joe Milton, QB

Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton III runs with the ball during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton III runs with the ball during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Unlike the others on this list, there’s no danger of being cut for Joe Milton. The backup quarterback is going to be on the 53-man roster, the question is whether he can be trusted as the No. 2 quarterback.

Milton has a rocket arm, which has been on display throughout the preseason. The problem is that he has been erratic and needs to learn to take some velocity off his throws.

The talent is there but unless he can perform better than he did in the first two games, he might need to begin the season as the team’s QB3.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys predicted to replace first-round bust in 2026 NFL mock draft

Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster

Cowboys Netflix documentary looks back on greatest trade in NFL history

Cowboys' chances of adding another QB shut down by insider

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News