Audio from Jerry Jones, Deion Sanders' NFL Honors meeting goes viral
There are a few things Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders share in common; a love for the Dallas Cowboys, the ability to generate hype, and a love for the headlines.
So when the Cowboys owner and Colorado football coach came face-to-face on the red carpet at the NFL Honors ceremony this week, there was sure to be a mixture of all three. And there was.
Jerry exchanged a hug with top NFL Draft prospect Shedeur Sanders and Coach Prime, before a whispered exchange between the two.
MORE: Deion Sanders discusses Cowboys job, College Football mission
Because we live in the digital age, everyone wanted to know what the two men were whispering about, especially since the previous reports that Jerry and Deion briefly spoke about the Cowboys head coaching vacancy.
Now, thanks to Deion Sanders Jr., we have bits and pieces of the strategically muted conversation which includes, “I enjoyed our little talk the other day.”
Let the rumors start swirling.
MORE: Jerry Jones praises Brian Schottenheimer's Cowboys coaching staff
Of course, Deion ultimately stayed with Colorado and let it be known that he believes he is best suited to coach the college game, while the Cowboys moved forward with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
But, the minute Schottenheimer and the Cowboys start to struggle again, expect those Deion Sanders rumors to continue hanging over Big D.
Because as long as Coach Prime and Jerry Jones are good friends, they are never going to go away.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys