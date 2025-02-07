Jerry Jones praises Brian Schottenheimer's Cowboys coaching staff
Dallas Cowboys fans were underwhelmed when the team announced it had hired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as its new head coach to replace Mike McCarthy.
However, since the initial hire, Cowboys Nation appears to be coming around on Schotty in Big D.
The main reason for renewed optimism is the caliber of coaching staff Schottenheimer has been putting together which has led to praise from Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
MORE: Cowboys' offensive scheme should see more creativity under new regime
Jones raved about Schotteheimer's ability to put together a coaching staff, saying he has a "doctorate degree in coaching staffs" and indicating he did not influence the assistants the head coach is surrounding himself with.
"He’s got a doctorate degree in coaching staffs, spent a lot of time thinking about it," Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "His first time literally ever to be able to orchestrate the process as well as be involved as the number-one decision-maker on the staff."
MORE: Stephen Jones defends Schottenheimer hire with jab at other candidates
Among the key hires are offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, running backs coach Derrick Foster, and retaining well-respected tight ends coach Lunda Wells.
The Cowboys' new staff seems to indicate a dedication to the run which was not there during the Mike McCarthy era, so it will be exciting to see how that rounds out the offense.
Of course, revamping the roster in free agency and the NFL Draft will also be key.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys