Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is raving about new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's ability to put together a quality coaching staff, indicating he did not influence hires.

Dallas Cowboys fans were underwhelmed when the team announced it had hired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as its new head coach to replace Mike McCarthy.

However, since the initial hire, Cowboys Nation appears to be coming around on Schotty in Big D.

The main reason for renewed optimism is the caliber of coaching staff Schottenheimer has been putting together which has led to praise from Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Jones raved about Schotteheimer's ability to put together a coaching staff, saying he has a "doctorate degree in coaching staffs" and indicating he did not influence the assistants the head coach is surrounding himself with.

"He’s got a doctorate degree in coaching staffs, spent a lot of time thinking about it," Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "His first time literally ever to be able to orchestrate the process as well as be involved as the number-one decision-maker on the staff."

Among the key hires are offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, running backs coach Derrick Foster, and retaining well-respected tight ends coach Lunda Wells.

The Cowboys' new staff seems to indicate a dedication to the run which was not there during the Mike McCarthy era, so it will be exciting to see how that rounds out the offense.

Of course, revamping the roster in free agency and the NFL Draft will also be key.

