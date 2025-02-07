Deion Sanders discusses Cowboys job, College Football mission
When Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys come calling, even a coach as committed as Deion Sanders has to pause and consider the possibilities.
In a revealing appearance on ESPN's First Take, the Colorado head coach acknowledged that he considered the possibility of coaching in the NFL, particularly after reported interest from Jones and the Cowboys.
However, the Pro Football Hall of Famer ultimately reaffirmed his dedication to the college game, citing a deeper calling to impact young athletes and their communities.
Jones, known for his bold moves and high-profile coaching pursuits, reportedly reached out to Sanders in January as the team explored potential replacements.
"It's intriguing. Now, I did think about it, like, what are the possibilities?" Sanders admitted during his Friday appearance. However, the charismatic coach known as "Prime Time" quickly pivoted to explain his current mission in college football: "I'm called to the college game. I'm called to the young men, I'm called to those cities, those towns, those communities."
Sanders' decision to remain in college football follows his transformative second season at Colorado, where he has garnered national attention from the moment he joined. After a 4-8 record in 2023, the Buffaloes turned the ship finishing 9-4 this past season with a top 25 ranking.
Sanders' impact extended far beyond the win column, bringing unprecedented attention to the program and demonstrating his ability to reshape a team's culture and national profile.
His commitment to college football appears rooted in a desire to influence young athletes at a formative stage, leveraging his platform to impact not just players but entire communities. This mission-driven approach has become a hallmark of Sanders' coaching philosophy, emphasizing character development alongside athletic achievement.
The revelation of NFL interest, particularly from the high-profile Cowboys organization, underscores Sanders' growing reputation in the coaching ranks. While his decision to remain in college football long term remains to be seen, it reinforces his commitment to building something meaningful at the collegiate level.
As Colorado heads into year three of the Coach Prime era, Sanders' definitive response to NFL speculation provides the program with essential stability and strategic direction.
While professional football's prestige remains compelling, his focus on transforming young lives through collegiate athletics demonstrates a potential long-term commitment that extends far beyond the football field.
