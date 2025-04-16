Cowboys legends fill room for Tyron Smith's emotional retirement ceremony
Wednesday, April 16, was a bittersweet day for the Dallas Cowboys organization and its players, as future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith announced his retirement.
Smith dominated over 13 seasons with the Cowboys, earning five All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowl appearances, while helping anchor the offensive line during six playoff runs.
Smith signed a one-day contract with the Cowboys so he could officially retire as a member of the team that drafted him.
Nobody will doubt Tyron Smith's legacy, especially in Dallas. He cemented himself among the greatest Cowboys in franchise history, having protected two of the team’s most notable quarterbacks, Dak Prescott and Tony Romo.
His impact on the team is evident in the number of former teammates who showed up in support at his retirement press conference.
Both Nick Harris and Todd Archer took to X to share the current and former Cowboys players in attendance for Smith retirement press conference.
According to Nick Harris "DeMarcus Ware, Jason Garrett, Zack Martin, La’el Collins, Tyler Biadasz, the whole current OL room, Micah Parsons, more current Cowboys and others" are in attendance for Smith's press conference.
Todd Archer added that Dak Prescott was in attendance, while also mentioning the same players that Nick Harris had highlighted.
Potentially the most notable player in attendance is Zack Martin, who dominated for years on the same offensive line as Smith.
Both players are destined for Canton, and it would be a picturesque moment to see them both enshrined in the same Hall of Fame class.
