Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 8 Troy Aikman
Time is slowly ticking, as the Dallas Cowboys are now just eight days away from the start of the regular season. Number 8 feels a little iconic around these parts, don't you think?
Today, we take a look back at the best player ever to wear the No. 8 for the Cowboys.
A number that hasn't been on the field since this player hung up his cleats in 2000.
Troy Aikman - QB
It's not an exaggeration, but the greatest quarterback to ever take a snap for the Cowboys is none other than Troy Aikman. The Pro Football Hall of Famer helped deliver three Super Bowl trophies to the organization, on his way to making six Pro Bowls throughout his career.
If it has been done in Dallas by a quarterback, more than likely, Aikman has done it.
Aikman started every one of his 165 games with the franchise, finishing with a record of 94-71. The dominant quarterback also finished his career with a postseason record of 11-4.
There's a lyric in a popular song that goes, "Glory days, well, they'll pass you by." Very few in the history of this league can rival the glory days of Aikman, which is why the quarterback will forever be a legend for this franchise.
