Bill Belichick is counting dollar signs as Cowboys struggle yet again
Sunday was another disaster for the Dallas Cowboys, who have suddenly become one of the worst home teams in the NFL.
Entering the season, the pressure was on head coach Mike McCarthy who is in the final year of his contract. Team owner Jerry Jones believed the lack of security would bring the best out of McCarthy, but that hasn't been the case.
With only three games in the book, there's still plenty of time to turn it around, but the product on the field offers little hope. That's why it makes sense to look at their options in 2025 which brings us to Bill Belichick.
Jones has made his fondness for Belichick no secret. He's said the two have been friends and says there's "no doubt" the two can work together. That remains a question, however, since Jones loves to have full control of his team, as does Belichick.
Having said that, Jones isn't getting any younger. As much as he loves the glory, he also knows how quickly a Super Bowl window can close. That's why Belichick might be able to snatch some of the control from Jones, similar to what Bill Parcells did back in 2003.
We can argue whether or not Belichick, who will be 73 before the next season kicks off, is the right coach. What's hard to argue is that his leverage with Dallas has never been greater.
