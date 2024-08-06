Brandin Cooks shows CeeDee Lamb support amid training camp holdout
Dallas Cowboys veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been praised for his leadership throughout the early portion of training camp, and he continues to show that through his open line of communication with star wideout CeeDee Lamb.
While Lamb has been holding out of the team's training camp amid contract negotiations, Cooks has been speaking with the star pass catcher to let him know his teammates are thinking about him.
Cooks spoke to the media following Monday's practice and shed some light on his communication with Lamb.
“We talk all the time,” Cooks said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I think it’s important to let him know that his teammates are thinking about him. But at the same time, just talking to him, checking in on how he’s doing, not necessarily talking about football because I know there’s a lot going on there.”
Jerry and Stephen Jones have said in the past week that the team has extended contract offers to Lamb and negotiations are ongoing.
While there is still progress to be made, the two sides have been communicating which is always a positive sign.
Cooks' comunication with Lamb is also a positive, because Lamb knows he has the support of his teammates and will be welcomed when he eventually reports back to the team. And he will only help his fellow receivers get more open.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
