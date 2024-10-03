Brandon Aubrey proves to be Cowboys' greatest weapon with recent award
The Dallas Cowboys have had a rough go at things to start the season. Their 2-2 record is highlighted by offensive struggles and key losses to a defense that was once predicted to be one of the best in the league. T
The Cowboys are looking for any positivity that they can find. However, there is one position on the team that no one is worried about right now.
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has been the diamond in the rough to start the season for the franchise.
Without Aubrey, it would be hard to find anything that has gone right for the Cowboys this season, and now the Golden Boot is being noticed for his great work.
Aubrey was selected as NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the first month of the season. The Cowboys kicker has missed just one attempt so far this season and has a special talent for those kicks that seem virtually impossible.
65-yard kicks are a breeze for Aubrey, and his winning this award is rightfully deserved. It may make other fanbases angry when he wins the award every month this season.
All hail, king Aubrey!
