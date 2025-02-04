Cowboys Country

Brandon Aubrey reveals his favorite Dallas Cowboys teammate

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey had fun answering fans' questions at the 2025 Pro Bowl. When asked who his favorite teammates are, Aubrey didn't disappoint.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey is congratulated by safety Donovan Wilson after making a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey is congratulated by safety Donovan Wilson after making a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had five players earn Pro Bowl honors this season. KaVontae Turpin, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, and kicker Brandon Aubrey were the selections.

While the Pro Bowl may not be what it once was, fans still get one last chance to watch their favorite players put on a show.

MORE: Former Cowboys star says NFL is rigged for Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

The Cowboys social media team found some Cowboys fans in attendance for the Pro Bowl celebrations and asked them what questions they would ask Aubrey if they had the chance.

One fan asked Aubrey who are his favorite teammates on the Cowboys, in which the kicker had a tough time deciding.

Aubrey didn't have just one answer for the fan but rather said it was a tie between punter Bryan Anger and long-snapper Trent Sieg.

Brandon Aubre
Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg, punter Bryan Anger and place kicker Brandon Aubrey talk while on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It should be no surprise that Aubrey picked his special teams brethren as his favorite teammates. The unit may have been the strongest overall unit the Cowboys had this season.

It wasn't the season that anyone had hoped for with the Cowboys; however, Aubrey continued to show he is one of the strongest special team weapons in the league.

In his first two seasons, Aubrey has earned two Pro Bowl selections and, in 2023, was selected first-team All-Pro.

Expect more yearly awards from Aubrey next season if he can keep up doing what he has been doing for the last two seasons.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft

Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares

Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner

Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News