Brandon Aubrey reveals his favorite Dallas Cowboys teammate
The Dallas Cowboys had five players earn Pro Bowl honors this season. KaVontae Turpin, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, and kicker Brandon Aubrey were the selections.
While the Pro Bowl may not be what it once was, fans still get one last chance to watch their favorite players put on a show.
The Cowboys social media team found some Cowboys fans in attendance for the Pro Bowl celebrations and asked them what questions they would ask Aubrey if they had the chance.
One fan asked Aubrey who are his favorite teammates on the Cowboys, in which the kicker had a tough time deciding.
Aubrey didn't have just one answer for the fan but rather said it was a tie between punter Bryan Anger and long-snapper Trent Sieg.
It should be no surprise that Aubrey picked his special teams brethren as his favorite teammates. The unit may have been the strongest overall unit the Cowboys had this season.
It wasn't the season that anyone had hoped for with the Cowboys; however, Aubrey continued to show he is one of the strongest special team weapons in the league.
In his first two seasons, Aubrey has earned two Pro Bowl selections and, in 2023, was selected first-team All-Pro.
Expect more yearly awards from Aubrey next season if he can keep up doing what he has been doing for the last two seasons.
