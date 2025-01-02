Dallas Cowboys' 3 biggest 2025 Pro Bowl snubs
Earlier today, the NFL announced its official rosters for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, which will be held on February 2nd at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Five players will represent the Dallas Cowboys at this year's Pro Bowl Games: CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Brandon Aubrey, Tyler Smith, and KaVontae Turpin.
MORE: Complete 2025 Dallas Cowboys schedule nearly finalized
While these five players are undoubtedly deserving of this honor, a few other Cowboys have also made compelling arguments for inclusion among the league's best but simply didn't receive enough fan votes to make it.
Here are three Cowboys players who were snubbed from this year's NFC roster.
C Cooper Beebe
Rookie center Cooper Beebe has emerged as the standout player in the Cowboys' 2024 rookie class. Dallas selected Beebe in the third round of last April's draft from Kansas State, and he has established himself as the long-term solution for the team at center.
According to Pro Football Focus, Beebe, who has made a seamless transition from guard to center, has excelled in 15 games this season, allowing only 17 pressures, 5 hits, and 3 sacks while committing just 3 penalties across 981 snaps.
Beebe's impressive rookie campaign has seen him surrender zero sacks in 12 of 15 games and zero hits in 11 games this season.
Regardless of a possible snub, the Cowboys have a future Pro Bowler in the center of the offensive line.
CB Jourdan Lewis
Throughout his eight-year career, cornerback Jourdan Lewis has proven to be a consistently reliable defender for the Cowboys, always answering the call when needed.
Despite consistently delivering strong performances, Lewis has been overshadowed by his peers, a situation that highlights a persistent issue of underrated talent in the NFL.
A quick glance at the numbers further emphasizes Lewis's deservingness. Compared to two of the four NFC cornerbacks who were selected for the Pro Bowl. Lewis who has allowed just 42 receptions for 405 yards, a significantly lower volume than players like Byron Murphy (70 receptions, 720 yards) and Devon Witherspoon (58 receptions, 536 yards).
As an upcoming free agent, Lewis should be one of Dallas' top priority players to retain for next season.
DT Osa Odighizuwa
The most disruptive Cowboys player upfront not named Micah Parsons has been defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa another free agent who Cowboys fans hope to see wearing the star for the next few years.
In his fourth season, the former UCLA standout has amassed an impressive stat line, including 33 tackles, 55 pressures, 14 hits, 6 sacks, and 30 stops, according to Pro Football Focus.
When compared to other elite interior defenders on the roster, such as the Buccaneers' Vita Vea, the Giants' Dexter Lawrence, and the Eagles' Jalen Carter, Odighizuwa stands out.
He has recorded more sacks, stops, and tackles than Carter, more pressures than Vea, and despite Lawrence's season-ending injury, Odighizuwa still boasts more tackles and pressures than the Giants' star.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc