Former Cowboys star says NFL is rigged for Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons shared his Super Bowl LIX prediction to kick off the week as the festivities begin in New Orleans for Sunday night's big game.
He wasn't the only player with ties to the Cowboys to share their thoughts, but the latest are a bit harsher than the NFL is going to like.
Former Cowboys star wide receiver Terrell Owens, who has never been shy about sharing his thoughts, was discussing the Big Game when he shared his belief that it is "rigged" for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
MORE: NFL considering major rule change after AFC Championship debacle
Owens ripped NFL refereees for favorable calls that favor the Chiefs, saying it is "blatant and obvious" that the scales are tipped in one direction.
"It's blatant and obvious like it's unreal," Owens said. "I never would've thought I say that I thought games are rigged or, you know, somebody got some plays.
"It is unreal at the amount of calls that are not called against the Kansas City Chiefs that are called against everybody else."
Surely Roger Goodell will love hearing that.
It has been a long-running joke on social media that the refs are Mahomes and the Chiefs' 12th Man on the field, but talks of the NFL being rigged are a bit over the top.
Still, it's Terrell Owens, so what else should we expect?
The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.
