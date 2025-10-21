In one year, Brian Schottenheimer accomplished something no Cowboys coach has
The Dallas Cowboys had an ugly game in Week 3 when they lost to the Chicago Bears.
Quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and running back Javonte Williams lost a fumble. That clearly bothered them because they’ve become incredibly stingy with the football since that game.
Dallas has not turned the ball over once in the past four games. According to Dan Rogers, it’s the first time in franchise history they’ve ever gone this long without turning the ball over.
Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer deserves a lot of credit for this since he’s been the one orchestrating the offense. He’s also preached accountability and discipline, allowing him to accomplish something no other coach has done, in just his first season.
We also need to praise Prescott, who was struggling with interceptions during the 2024 season before suffering a hamstring injury. He threw a total of three over the first three games, leading to some anxiety, but he’s since turned into an MVP-caliber player.
It takes everyone on offense to produce such results, but the quarterback touches the ball on every play, so it starts with him.
The only negative aspect of this is that Dallas is just 2-1-1 in that stretch with a tie against the Green Bay Packers and stunning loss to the Carolina Panthers. Their defense shoulders the blame for those results but they’ve still remained competitive despite their struggles thanks to Prescott and the historically efficient offense in Dallas.
