Cowboys Country

In one year, Brian Schottenheimer accomplished something no Cowboys coach has

Brian Schottenheimer has the Dallas Cowboys playing with historic discipline.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline during the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline during the game against the Carolina Panthers. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had an ugly game in Week 3 when they lost to the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and running back Javonte Williams lost a fumble. That clearly bothered them because they’ve become incredibly stingy with the football since that game.

MORE: Known Cowboys critic sees the light, praises Dak Prescott for MVP-caliber season

Dallas has not turned the ball over once in the past four games. According to Dan Rogers, it’s the first time in franchise history they’ve ever gone this long without turning the ball over.

Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer deserves a lot of credit for this since he’s been the one orchestrating the offense. He’s also preached accountability and discipline, allowing him to accomplish something no other coach has done, in just his first season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We also need to praise Prescott, who was struggling with interceptions during the 2024 season before suffering a hamstring injury. He threw a total of three over the first three games, leading to some anxiety, but he’s since turned into an MVP-caliber player.

MORE: Potential Cowboys NFL trade deadline target shares disgruntled message

It takes everyone on offense to produce such results, but the quarterback touches the ball on every play, so it starts with him.

The only negative aspect of this is that Dallas is just 2-1-1 in that stretch with a tie against the Green Bay Packers and stunning loss to the Carolina Panthers. Their defense shoulders the blame for those results but they’ve still remained competitive despite their struggles thanks to Prescott and the historically efficient offense in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFC East power rankings: Cowboys climb after dominant Week 7 win

Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High

Surprising veteran leads way as Cowboys top-graded player in Week 7 victory

George Pickens is having an extremely unique impact on Dallas Cowboys offense

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win

Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News