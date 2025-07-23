Brian Schottenheimer makes bold prediction for Cowboys defense, puts NFL on notice
Training camp is underway in Oxnard, California, as the Dallas Cowboys ramp up their preparations for the 2025 NFL campaign. The team held its first practice on Tuesday, July 22, and gave fans a look at what to expect during the upcoming season.
One thing that was noticeable during the first practice session was the number of times the ball hit the ground. The defense was active and chasing down the ball carrier and punching at the ball on every rep, and don't expect that to stop anytime soon.
Ahead of Wednesday's session, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made a bold claim about the Cowboys' defense that should have the league on notice.
If you're going up against the Cowboys defense, you better hang onto the ball tight.
Schottenheimer has a firm belief that the Cowboys' defense will rank near the top of the league in takeaways this season.
"I'm not afraid to put it out there: I think we're gonna be one of the top takeaway teams in the league on defense," Schottenheimer said while speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday's practice.
Dallas certainly has the talent and the speed on defense to make that come to fruition. Once DeMarvion Overshown and Trevon Diggs are fully healthy and ready to go, the Cowboys defense has even more talented, ballhawking players.
Last season, the Cowboys ranked No. 12 in the NFL with 22 takeaways. Unfortunately, the team's 28 giveaways ranked No. 5 in the league, and the -6 turnover differential was difficult for the team to overcome all season long. If the team can force even more turnovers in 2025, it will take pressure off of Dak Prescott and the offense and allow everyone to play more freely.
