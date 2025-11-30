The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice on Sunday afternoon and began their preparations for a Week 14 showdown against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas will enter December as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, riding a three-game winning streak. The team is also getting closer to full strength.

Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs opened his 21-day practice window as he prepares to return from injured reserve, where he has spent several weeks due to a concussion and knee injury.

Diggs mysteriously suffered a concussion earlier this year, but few details were ever revealed. On Sunday, Cowboys insider Clarence Hill asked Diggs about the concussion, but the star defensive back continued to play coy.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hill says that Diggs responded to his question with three simple words: "At home accident." He would not clarify any further.

The most information we ever received on Diggs was that he "came into the facility on Oct. 17 with a visible mark on his head and was showing concussion symptoms."

NFL insider Josina Anderson also noted Diggs' concussion "did not result from a dispute."

Diggs is expected to suit up for the Cowboys in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions, but there is no telling how many reps he will receive in his return. What we do know, however, is that Diggs will not be lining up at safety. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer made that very clear.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his teammates react after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions at Ford Field on Thursday, December 4, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

The legendary Al Michaels will provide play-by-play commentary, while Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the game analyst. Kaylee Hartung will provide updates from the sideline.

