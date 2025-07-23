Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Micah Parsons gets candid on Trevon Diggs situation, shows support

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons has made sure to voice his opinion on Trevon Diggs' situation with the front office.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp
NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
There is all sorts of drama flying around Dallas Cowboys training camp right now, and just about all of it involves the defense.

First, you have superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is still without a new contract and is now engaged in a war of words with owner Jerry Jones. Then, there is cornerback Trevon Diggs, who saw his salary slashed because he decided to work out on his own during the Cowboys' offseason program.

Diggs is recovering from a knee injury and said that he was certainly not anticipating the harsh business move by Dallas, and Parsons immediately expressed his support for his teammate.

“At the end of the day, this is his business,” Parsons said, via Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. “His body is his body equity. I feel like he got to do what’s best for his body, and at the end of the day, if he’s not available, they’re going to get rid of him. So he got to keep his body up to par.”

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs at the Dallas Mavericks game.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs at the Dallas Mavericks game. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It should come as no surprise that Parsons stood behind Diggs. Not even are the two good friends, but Parsons would surely take any opportunity to stick it to the Cowboys' front office right now.

Diggs is present at Dallas' training camp, but he skipped organized team activities and did not take part in the team's mandatory minicamp. To be fair to the Cowboys, the word "mandatory" is in there for a reason, so you can understand why Dallas was a bit peeved by Diggs' decision.

On the other side of the coin, though, Diggs wants to ensure that he is in tip-top shape in his return from his knee issue. It's important to keep in mind that he tore an ACL back in 2023, too. So you can also see Diggs' perspective.

Hopefully, the Cowboys get things settled with Parsons and both he and Diggs put together monster campaigns in 2025. Or things could just go completely south. Stay tuned.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

