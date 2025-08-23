Brian Schottenheimer nonchalant on first NFL win as head coach, has bigger target
The Dallas Cowboys ended the 2025 NFL preseason on a high note and gave Brian Schottenheimer his first win as a head coach.
Dallas was firing on both sides of the ball and was able to dominate the Atlanta Falcons en route to an impressive, much-needed 31-13 win at AT&T Stadium.
After the game, Schottenheimer met with reporters to discuss a variety of topics, including what it meant to him to finally get his first win under his belt ahead of the regular season.
Coach Schotty gave a nonchalant answer, while making it clear that his focus is on a bigger opponent the team will face in less than two weeks: the defending Super Bowl champion, division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
"It doesn't phase me," Schottenheimer said after Friday's win, via DallasCowboys.com. "I didn't want this one necessarily. I'll take it for the guys, but my eyes are already on Philadelphia."
Schottenheimer waited more than 30 years to become an NFL head coach, so he's ready for the regular season which ultimately leads to bigger achievements.
It won't be easy for the Cowboys to open the season on the road against the defending champs, but their head coach has the right mindset and the team built momentum at exactly the right time.
Dallas and Philadelphia are set to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 4, on NBC and Peacock.
