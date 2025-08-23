Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer nonchalant on first NFL win as head coach, has bigger target

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was nonchalant after his first win as an NFL head coach, but he has a bigger opponent on his mind ahead of the 2025-26 NFL regular season.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gives directions before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gives directions before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys ended the 2025 NFL preseason on a high note and gave Brian Schottenheimer his first win as a head coach.

Dallas was firing on both sides of the ball and was able to dominate the Atlanta Falcons en route to an impressive, much-needed 31-13 win at AT&T Stadium.

After the game, Schottenheimer met with reporters to discuss a variety of topics, including what it meant to him to finally get his first win under his belt ahead of the regular season.

Coach Schotty gave a nonchalant answer, while making it clear that his focus is on a bigger opponent the team will face in less than two weeks: the defending Super Bowl champion, division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"It doesn't phase me," Schottenheimer said after Friday's win, via DallasCowboys.com. "I didn't want this one necessarily. I'll take it for the guys, but my eyes are already on Philadelphia."

Schottenheimer waited more than 30 years to become an NFL head coach, so he's ready for the regular season which ultimately leads to bigger achievements.

MORE: Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mother have viral pre-game moment before Cowboys-Falcons

It won't be easy for the Cowboys to open the season on the road against the defending champs, but their head coach has the right mindset and the team built momentum at exactly the right time.

Dallas and Philadelphia are set to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 4, on NBC and Peacock.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

5 winners, 2 losers in Cowboys impressive NFL Preseason Week 3 win over Atlanta Falcons

Micah Parsons clears up confusion of training table saga during Cowboys’ preseason finale

All-UFL standout makes case for Cowboys 53-man roster spot in preseason finale

Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue after injury vs. Falcons

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News