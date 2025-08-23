5 winners, 2 losers in Cowboys impressive Preseason Week 3 win over Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys ended the preseason on a high note, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 on Friday night.
There were plenty of highs in this one, which is exactly what they needed following two lackluster performances. For the first time this preseason, the offense was clicking, and that has to give them confidence as they prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
Let's look back at that game and see which players stood out as winners and losers. Thankfully, this one had more winners thanks to the strong performance.
Winner: Perrion Winfrey, DT
Perrion Winfrey was added prior to camp to give them more competition at the defensive tackle spot. His signing made hardly any noise, but he still made the most of the opportunity.
Winfrey flashed throughout camp and in every preseason game. On Friday night, he was constantly pushing the pocket and recorded an impressive sack even though it appeared he was blocked. We'll know soon if he did enough to make the team, but he definitely made a strong case for himself.
Winner: Deuce Vaughn, RB
With Miles Sanders banged up, Deuce Vaughn started the game and made his presence felt. Vaughn picked up 33 yards on five rushes, setting up the first touchdown of the game.
The third-year back missed a hole that could have led to a score, but still was responsible for moving the offense into range on the opening drive.
Loser: Miles Sanders, RB
Miles Sanders signed with Dallas this offseason, hoping to rebound from two frustrating years with the Carolina Panthers. He performed well in camp but had to miss two of the team's preseason games, including Friday night's finale, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer saying he was banged up.
That means Sanders finishes the preseason with just 15 yards on seven attempts. Perhaps the coaching staff already made their decision, but if they haven't, Sanders could be in trouble since he had to sit out while other backs stood out.
Winner: James Houston, EDGE
A late addition to the roster, James Houston has done everything he can to make this team. The former Jackson State star has been camping in the opponent's backfield and continued on that trend Friday by recording a sack on Atlanta's first drive.
Houston added another tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit as well. He's in a crowded group of pass rushers, but made a strong case for a spot on the roster.
Winner: Shemar James, LB
A fifth-round pick this year, Shemar James has been solid throughout the offseason. The rookie linebacker had another good outing on Friday, even getting an interception in the fourth quarter.
James might have done enough to carve out a role for himself this season as a special teams player, but could find his way to the base defense before long.
Loser: Cowboys coaching staff
It might feel harsh to label the coaches as losers, considering it's their first win under Brian Schottenheimer. That said, it was inexcusable to have Jaydon Blue in the game during the fourth quarter after he had just returned from an injury.
While it makes sense to get Blue some reps, they saw enough with his touchdown run to have turned to another back, such as Malik Davis. Instead, they kept Blue out there, and he suffered an ankle injury. Maybe it won't be serious enough to limit him, but he shouldn't have been out there.
Winner: Joe Milton III, QB
Joe Milton III needed a big game in the preseason finale, and he got one. The first-year Cowboy led Dallas to 14 points in the first quarter, including a one-yard touchdown run to give his team an early 7-0 lead.
Milton, who had struggled with accuracy in the first two games, was crisp against Atlanta. He finished with 132 yards on 10-of-18 passing and gave his team a 24-10 lead when he hit Jalen Brooks for a 29-yard touchdown.
Milton was in danger of losing the QB2 spot following his first two performances, but this was exactly what he needed to show to give Dallas enough confidence to lean on him as their primary backup.
