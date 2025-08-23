Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mother have viral pre-game moment before Cowboys-Falcons
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been on a media tour and openly dissing David Mulugheta, the agent of superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, which has dominated headlines for the past 24 hours ahead of the team's final game of the 2025 NFL preseason.
Despite the way Jones has fumbled Parsons' contract saga, upsetting Cowboys Nation along the way, it looks like not everyone is upset.
Sherese Parsons, the mother of Micah, shared a moment with Jerry Jones in the AT&T Stadium concourse before the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.
MORE: Jerry Jones accused of 'brazenly violating' CBA in Cowboys-Micah Parsons contract saga
It was all smiles between the two in a post that has since gone viral.
The post was initially shared by Terrence Parsons Jr., Micah's brother.
"Tell momma parsons to give him a slap and get that deal done im tired of this mess," one fan wrote.
MORE: Micah Parsons hand gesture & nachos cause stir at Cowboys preseason finale
Another added, "I know you aren’t worried, but if moms isn’t worried, then we definitely have nothing to worry about."
There is no telling how the negotiations will go over the next two weeks leading up to the regular season opener, but Cowboys fans are eager to see any positive signs, and a smile from Momma Parsons is one.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons drops biggest sign yet that he's done with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones
3 Dallas Cowboys who need a strong showing in preseason finale
Jerry Jones has detached from reality with latest claim about Micah Parsons' agent
Is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starting to question Micah Parsons' loyalty to team?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc