Micah Parsons clears up confusion of training table saga during preseason finale
The Dallas Cowboys secured their lone win of the preseason schedule with their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.
Preseason records never tell the full story of a team, but it is always nice to pick up a win, no matter what time of the season it is.
While most teams would be talking about a win when the game finishes, the Cowboys have a dark cloud hanging over the franchise as the front office still seems to be at odds with star linebacker Micah Parsons over contract negotiations.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on Jaydon Blue after injury vs. Falcons
Parsons and the front office may not be on the same page, but it hasn't stopped the defensive star from being with his teammates every step of the way this preseason.
On Friday night, Parsons could be seen on the sidelines during the game, and at one point, was seen lying on the training table
Of course, that moment would quickly go viral on social media; however Parsons commented on the moment after the game on his X account.
WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie shared that Parsons did not lie on the table all night, to which Parsons responded.
"I actually appreciate this. The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild—and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it. I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives," wrote Parsons.
MORE: Cowboys' Jaydon Blue scores first NFL TD in debut, mesmerizing fans with second-effort
Every move Parsons makes right now will be a headline. Villifying him over a brief moment is not the right move.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons drops biggest sign yet that he's done with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones
3 Dallas Cowboys who need a strong showing in preseason finale
Jerry Jones has detached from reality with latest claim about Micah Parsons' agent
Is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starting to question Micah Parsons' loyalty to team?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc