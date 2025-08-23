Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on Jaydon Blue after injury vs. Falcons

Dallas Cowboys head coach reveals a positive update on injured rookie running back Jaydon Blue after the team's preseason finale.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys ended the preseason slate of their 2025 schedule with an impressive win over the Atlanta Falcons.

There was plenty to be happy about from the team's play, which included the best preseason performance of backup quarterback Joe Milton III.

One of the biggest stories before the game was that rookie running back Jaydon Blue would be making his preseason debut.

The 2025 fifth-round pick suffered an ankle bruise earlier in training camp, causing him to miss the first two preseason games.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, Blue's debut did not disappoint. Late in the first quarter, Blue would score his first NFL touchdown, showing that he could be a physical runner at the goal line.

Unfortunately, the night wouldn't be a complete success. Blue suffered an ankle injury in the second half that would sideline him for the rest of the game.

After the game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed to the media that he doesn't think Blue's injury was anything crazy and that it wasn't too bad.

That's the best news that Cowboys fans could have heard after the video of Blue getting his ankle rolled up went viral on social media. The Cowboys are looking for stability in the backfield, and the hope is that Blue could be that answer.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Published
