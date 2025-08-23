Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on Jaydon Blue after injury vs. Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys ended the preseason slate of their 2025 schedule with an impressive win over the Atlanta Falcons.
There was plenty to be happy about from the team's play, which included the best preseason performance of backup quarterback Joe Milton III.
MORE: Micah Parsons declines to speak after preseason finale, Trevon Diggs answers for him
One of the biggest stories before the game was that rookie running back Jaydon Blue would be making his preseason debut.
The 2025 fifth-round pick suffered an ankle bruise earlier in training camp, causing him to miss the first two preseason games.
However, Blue's debut did not disappoint. Late in the first quarter, Blue would score his first NFL touchdown, showing that he could be a physical runner at the goal line.
Unfortunately, the night wouldn't be a complete success. Blue suffered an ankle injury in the second half that would sideline him for the rest of the game.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mother have viral pre-game moment before Cowboys-Falcons
After the game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed to the media that he doesn't think Blue's injury was anything crazy and that it wasn't too bad.
That's the best news that Cowboys fans could have heard after the video of Blue getting his ankle rolled up went viral on social media. The Cowboys are looking for stability in the backfield, and the hope is that Blue could be that answer.
