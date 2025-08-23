All-UFL standout makes case for Cowboys 53-man roster spot in preseason finale
There was some excitement in Dallas Cowboys Nation after the team signed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey earlier in the NFL offseason.
The 6-foot-4, 291-pound Winfrey, a former Cleveland Browns fourth-round NFL Draft pick, starred for the Birmingham Stallions during the 2025 season and earned All-UFL honors before his signing.
Since joining the team, Winfrey has been nothing but impressive, including another strong showing on the team's preseason finale win over the Atlanta Falcons.
In the preseason finale, Winfrey recorded four tackles, including two solo, a tackle for a loss, and an impressive sack.
Before signing with the Cowboys, Winfrey recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack in 10 UFL appearances.
After his strong performance against the Falcons, fans and reporters were calling for Winfrey to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, especially with the team's recent issues along the interior defensive line.
Joseph Hoyt of the team's official website added, "Perrion Winfrey sack. Another guy that I feel makes this team and could be an interior option for them."
If Winfrey makes the roster, it will be interesting to see what that means for the future of former first-round pick Mazi Smith in Dallas. Smith also played in the final preseason game, so he could be a man on the roster bubble.
