Brian Schottenheimer sends strong message to Dallas Cowboys defense entering Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 3 with a record of 1-1, but they know they're lucky they're not 0-2.
Dallas had no answers for Russell Wilson and the New York Giants last weekend, with Wilson throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns. New York also had two receivers go off, with Malik Nabers securing nine receptions for 167 yards with two touchdowns while Wan'Dale Robinson had eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys add shutdown CB, dynamic WR in 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft
This week, they face a team with a more dangerous offense than New York, as well as one of the best playcallers at head coach in Ben Johnson. Chicago has yet to win a game, but that doesn't mean the Cowboys should go into this one thinking it will be easy, which might have been the case against the Giants.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is doing what he can to ensure that doesn't happen. He even made sure to send a message to his defense while on 105.3 The Fan, saying their defense has to be better.
“We didn’t play well enough on defense last week. We understand that, we own that. This is a new week and a new challenge,' Schottenheimer said. “Whatever we emphasize, [our players] usually do a great job of.”
As Schottenheimer stated, his team has responded well to such challenges. For example, their offense let them down in Week 1 with several critical drops down the stretch.
Against New York, every player on offense rose to the challenge, as did kicker Brandon Aubrey, who was the MVP of the game. That led to a comeback win in overtime.
It's worth noting that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is facing his former team, which could give them added motivation to perform well. If the offense can stay on track, and Eberflus can get average play from his defense, that could be enough for Dallas to improve to 2-1.
