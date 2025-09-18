Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey slimed by teammates for Nickelodeon POTW award
Very few people in the world can say they've experienced a true Nickelodeon sliming but on Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey joined that elite list. After winning the kids network's Valuable Player of the Week award, Aubrey's teammate got to pour slime all over the third-year player's head.
The Cowboys media cameras caught the moment long snapper Trent Sieg and punter Bryan Anger dumped slime on the kicker's head. Smartly, Aubrey donned a cap and sunglasses to keep the oogey gooey green guck out of his eyes. The Week 2 game champ could be heard saying, "Yeah, that's gross."
MORE: Cowboys’ mid-week injury report raises concern with 4 stars listed
The team put a tarp down on the practice field at the star for the SlimeTime moment. Who knows how much maintainance the field would have needed if they didn't think it through. The slime came out of four large tubs that Aubrey's teammates poured out to celebrate his big award.
Aubrey is accumulating a growing number of nicknames including "Butter," "Aubromatic," and now, perhaps, slime boy?
MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
On Sunday, the Cowboys needed a perfect game from their kicker and they got it. The former Notre Dame soccer player went 4-for-4 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points. He knocked through a 64-yarder to take the Cowboys-Giants game to overtime, then nailed a 46-yarder to win the game, 40-37.
On top of Nickelodeon's Valuable Player award, Aubrey also took home the NFC East's Special Teams Player the Week honor.
Aubrey will take his perfect stat line into Solider Field on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys face the Chicago Bears. It's a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff with the broadcast on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc