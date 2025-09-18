Cowboys Country

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey slimed by teammates for Nickelodeon POTW award

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey can check getting slimed off of his bucket list after his big award this week.

Nikki Chavanelle

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) reacts before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) reacts before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Very few people in the world can say they've experienced a true Nickelodeon sliming but on Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey joined that elite list. After winning the kids network's Valuable Player of the Week award, Aubrey's teammate got to pour slime all over the third-year player's head.

The Cowboys media cameras caught the moment long snapper Trent Sieg and punter Bryan Anger dumped slime on the kicker's head. Smartly, Aubrey donned a cap and sunglasses to keep the oogey gooey green guck out of his eyes. The Week 2 game champ could be heard saying, "Yeah, that's gross."

MORE: Cowboys’ mid-week injury report raises concern with 4 stars listed

The team put a tarp down on the practice field at the star for the SlimeTime moment. Who knows how much maintainance the field would have needed if they didn't think it through. The slime came out of four large tubs that Aubrey's teammates poured out to celebrate his big award.

Aubrey is accumulating a growing number of nicknames including "Butter," "Aubromatic," and now, perhaps, slime boy?

MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears

Brandon Aubrey celebrates the Week 2 win over the Giants with Nate Thomas.
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) with offensive tackle Nate Thomas (71) after the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Cowboys needed a perfect game from their kicker and they got it. The former Notre Dame soccer player went 4-for-4 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points. He knocked through a 64-yarder to take the Cowboys-Giants game to overtime, then nailed a 46-yarder to win the game, 40-37.

On top of Nickelodeon's Valuable Player award, Aubrey also took home the NFC East's Special Teams Player the Week honor.

Aubrey will take his perfect stat line into Solider Field on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys face the Chicago Bears. It's a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff with the broadcast on FOX.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview

3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade

3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

Home/News