Dallas Cowboys add shutdown CB, dynamic WR in 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys bolster their secondary and replace a pending free agent at wide receiver in this 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft.

Randy Gurzi

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia.
Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the best teams in the NFL when it comes to the draft. While they'll have occasional misses, such as Mazi Smith, they've also hit multiple home runs with a roster stacked with homegrown talent.

That's why it's always worth keeping an eye on the incoming class of rookies to see who Dallas could target to fill their biggest needs.

In our latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft, they address the cornerback position, which is a current issue. They also go for a wideout, which can be a problem with George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert heading for free agency.

Round 1, Pick 1: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers CB Jermod McCoy carries a deflated inflatable alligator after a game against the Florida Gators.
Tennessee Volunteers CB Jermod McCoy carries a deflated inflatable alligator after a game against the Florida Gators. / Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Cornerback has been a sore spot for the Cowboys, even with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland on the roster. While both have the potential to be great, they're often dealing with injuries. Dallas hopes rookie Shavon Revel Jr. can help, but even when he returns from a torn ACL, we don't know what he will bring to the table.

Throw in the uncertain future for Diggs, who was fined $500,000 by the front office for rehabbing away from the team, and the Cowboys need to continue drafting and developing cornerbacks.

In this mock, they land the best in the class in Jermod McCoy from Tennessee. A ball hawk who can shut down his side of the field, McCoy, like Revel, is also recovering from a torn ACL, but if he returns to form, he should be CB1 in this class.

Round 1, Pick 2 (via Green Bay Packers): Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Oregon Ducks DE Matayo Uiagalelei and DT A'Mauri Washington during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins.
Oregon Ducks DE Matayo Uiagalelei and DT A'Mauri Washington during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Dallas is back on the clock in Round 1 with one of the picks they landed from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade. With that selection, they add an ascending pass rusher from Oregon, Matayo Uiagalelei.

The younger brother of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Matayo is a massive player at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds. He broke out in 2024 with 38 tackles and 10.5 sacks and has three in his first three games this season.

Uiagalelei isn't often mentioned among the premier defensive ends in this class, but he should be. In Dallas, he would fill out an impressive corps of young players who could provide a pass-rushing committee.

Round 2: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston returns a punt for a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston returns a punt for a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have two of their top receivers set for free agency in George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert. If they were to re-sign either, it would be Pickens, but there's a legitimate chance they're looking for a new WR2 in the offseason.

Even if they did sign Pickens, adding an explosive WR3 would be a wise move, which is why Denzel Boston out of Washington is the selection in Round 2.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Boston is a red zone threat with a huge catch radius. He's also faster than his size would suggest, evidenced by his talent as a punt returner. Without a pick in Round 3, this will be the Cowboys final selection on night two, but it's quite the haul.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

