Dallas Cowboys add shutdown CB, dynamic WR in 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the best teams in the NFL when it comes to the draft. While they'll have occasional misses, such as Mazi Smith, they've also hit multiple home runs with a roster stacked with homegrown talent.
That's why it's always worth keeping an eye on the incoming class of rookies to see who Dallas could target to fill their biggest needs.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend heaps praise on Dak Prescott heroics, leadership
In our latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft, they address the cornerback position, which is a current issue. They also go for a wideout, which can be a problem with George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert heading for free agency.
Round 1, Pick 1: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
Cornerback has been a sore spot for the Cowboys, even with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland on the roster. While both have the potential to be great, they're often dealing with injuries. Dallas hopes rookie Shavon Revel Jr. can help, but even when he returns from a torn ACL, we don't know what he will bring to the table.
Throw in the uncertain future for Diggs, who was fined $500,000 by the front office for rehabbing away from the team, and the Cowboys need to continue drafting and developing cornerbacks.
In this mock, they land the best in the class in Jermod McCoy from Tennessee. A ball hawk who can shut down his side of the field, McCoy, like Revel, is also recovering from a torn ACL, but if he returns to form, he should be CB1 in this class.
Round 1, Pick 2 (via Green Bay Packers): Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
Dallas is back on the clock in Round 1 with one of the picks they landed from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade. With that selection, they add an ascending pass rusher from Oregon, Matayo Uiagalelei.
The younger brother of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Matayo is a massive player at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds. He broke out in 2024 with 38 tackles and 10.5 sacks and has three in his first three games this season.
RELATED: New Dallas Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney shows immediate leadership in first practice
Uiagalelei isn't often mentioned among the premier defensive ends in this class, but he should be. In Dallas, he would fill out an impressive corps of young players who could provide a pass-rushing committee.
Round 2: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
The Cowboys have two of their top receivers set for free agency in George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert. If they were to re-sign either, it would be Pickens, but there's a legitimate chance they're looking for a new WR2 in the offseason.
Even if they did sign Pickens, adding an explosive WR3 would be a wise move, which is why Denzel Boston out of Washington is the selection in Round 2.
The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Boston is a red zone threat with a huge catch radius. He's also faster than his size would suggest, evidenced by his talent as a punt returner. Without a pick in Round 3, this will be the Cowboys final selection on night two, but it's quite the haul.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc