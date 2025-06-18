Cowboys superstar CBs crack top-10 duo despite recent struggles
The Dallas Cowboys have two of the league’s top cornerbacks, even if they weren’t at their best in 2024.
Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland proved to be ballhawks with Diggs recording 11 interceptions in 2021. Bland had 14 in his first two seasons in the league, including nine in 2023. Five of those were returned for touchdowns.
MORE: Analyst identifies Cowboys' primary key to a breakout campaign in 2025
This past season, the two both dealt with injuries. Diggs has now missed 21 games over the past two years, while Bland missed 10. Those injury concerns were noted by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton while identifying the top 10 cornerback duos in the NFL. Despite that, however, he still has Bland and Diggs at No. 7 overall.
“Bland suited up for seven games, but he didn't record an interception and allowed a 105.7 passer rating in coverage. Over the last two years, Diggs has missed 21 outings, and he's recovering from knee surgery.”
”If this was before the 2023 season, Diggs and Bland would be a top-three cornerback duo, but the Cowboys cover men must prove they can stay healthy and return to ball-hawking form.” — Moton
Health was going to be a concern regardless for Diggs and Bland, but it’s even more important following news that rookie cornerback Shavon Revel suffered a setback in his rehab.
Dallas has been fortunate that Kaiir Elam has been playing better than expected during camp, but the secondary’s success is on the shoulders of their two star cornerbacks.
