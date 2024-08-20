Carl Lawson eager to unleash full potential with Cowboys
Newly acquired Dallas Cowboys DE Carl Lawson spoke candidly about his career trajectory, emphasizing his belief that the best is yet to come.
Lawson expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Cowboys and highlighted the potential for personal and team success in the upcoming season. His positive outlook and determination to make an impact were evident in his remarks, leaving fans and teammates eager to see him in action on the field.
"Honestly, I feel like a younger player, man, because my potential, I honestly feel, hasn’t been reached due to injuries or situations or teams that I’ve been on that just haven't clicked or quarterbacks playing, whether they're hurt or just been in down offenses," Lawson shared.
Cowboys add veteran reinforcements to their defensive line
Despite these challenges, Lawson highlighted his effectiveness as a pass rusher, having registered 27 sacks and 107 QB pressures over his six-year career.
"I've been a very effective pass rusher in this league but on losing teams,” Lawson said.
The prospect of playing for a potentially high-powered Cowboys defense, which includes Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, and Trevon Diggs, and has been one of the NFL's best over the past three seasons, has invigorated Lawson.
"The opportunity to possibly get on a team that can be up in games so l can really show my ability and finally just getting back healthy, I'm excited," he stated.
Lawson's arrival in Dallas represents a pivotal moment in his career. It provides him with the opportunity to fully unleash his potential on a successful team, showcasing his skills and contributing to the team's success.
This move opens up new possibilities for Lawson as he joins a winning team and takes on new challenges, setting the stage for an exciting chapter in his career.
