Cowboys add veteran reinforcements to their defensive line
In a matter of hours, the Dallas Cowboys added two high-profile veterans to their defensive line.
First, it was Jordan Phillips who they acquired in a trade with the New York Giants. The Cowboys added him late Wednesday night.
Before the sun came up the next morning, another move was announced.
This time, it was veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson who signed as a free agent.
Lawson worked out for Dallas at the end of July following a season-ending injury suffered by Sam Williams. It was assumed he would sign with the team after that tryout, due to Lawson’s social media activity. Instead, they signed Al-Quadin Muhammad.
A former standout at Auburn, Lawson has 27 career sacks with the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. He’s struggled with durability but had 7.0 sacks in 2022 and missed 11 games the following season.
Cowboys add massive D-tackle
Dallas sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for Jordan Phillips and a seventh-rounder in 2026. Phillips gives them some much-needed size at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds.
He turns 32 in September, so he’s not going to be a full-time player but could replace the snaps Johnathan Hankins gave them over the past year-plus.
Phillips has 181 tackles and 24 sacks in his career, including 9.5 sacks in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills.
