CBS Sports has high hopes for Cowboys in 2024 NFL predictions
The Dallas Cowboys could be considered a team of mystery for the 2024 NFL season.
With a running back group looking to find their footing, rookies learning on a steep curve at offensive line and linebacker, and a returning star receiver who missed all of camp, the Cowboys could very well have a rock start to the upcoming season.
However, CBS Sports writer John Breech is on the Cowboys wagon, at least until the postseason.
MORE: NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 1 of 2024 NFL season
Breech believes the Cowboys will repeat as NFC East champions, being the first team to do this since the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004.
Here is some of what Breech had to say about the Cowboys quest for back to back NFC East crowns:
On paper, this doesn't sound like a very bold prediction, but any time you pick a team to repeat as champion in the NFC East, it counts as bold. The division has somehow gone 20 YEARS without a repeat champion. The last team to pull off the feat was the Eagles when they won three division titles in a row from 2003-05. The Eagles (-140) are actually the favorites to win the NFC East this year, so taking the Cowboys is somewhat bold. The only problem with the Cowboys winning the division is that Jerry Jones would take all the credit for it 'I told you we we're all-in,' even though he did his best to derail the team this offseason.- John Breech
MORE: Dallas Cowboys enter season as co-favorites to win NFC East
Breech believes that the Cowboys have all the talent to own the division once again. However, the prediction of a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the postseason would send this fanbase into a Groundhog Day tailspin.
Save that last part for a rainy day.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie