Dallas Cowboys legend reacts to New York Giants' release of QB Daniel Jones
A move that was likely to be done following the season, happened sooner than expected. The New York Giants released veteran quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday at his request.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed shock and disbelief on Twitter following the Giants' release of Jones.
MORE: Jerry Jones wants to pump the brakes on one potential head coaching hire for Cowboys
"You can't be serious... this is crazy..." Bryant tweeted.
Bryant's comments may also indicate the Giants' choice to extend Jones in 2023 while allowing All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley to leave after last season and sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, a decision that the former All-Pro wide receiver has previously criticized.
Jones, who was drafted sixth overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Duke, had a tumultuous tenure with the team. While he showed flashes of brilliance, inconsistency and injuries often plagued his performances.
During his six-year tenure with the Giants, Jones faced the Cowboys nine times, finishing with a 1-8 record. He passed for 1,585 yards, recording 4 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
Jones' lone victory against Dallas came on January 3, 2021, when he led the Giants to a 23-19 win that eliminated the Cowboys from playoff contention in a dismal season for the NFC East.
The Cowboys and Giants are set to meet again in Week 13 on Thanksgiving Day, marking their second matchup of the season. In their first game in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium, Dallas emerged victorious with a score of 20-15.
Dallas has dominated this rivalry, having won the last seven encounters against their NFC East opponent.
At least fans can look forward to a matchup on Turkey Day between quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Tommy DeVito, who is now the starter for the remainder of the season in New York.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans
4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game
Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game
Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired