Cowboys are down so bad that Daniel Jones has become a possibility
With a record of 3-7, it's. safe to say that the Dallas Cowboys have let this season get away from them. They're in the midst of a five-game losing streak, with the last two happening with Cooper Rush under center.
Rush, who went 5-1 as a starter prior to this season, hasn't been the same player we saw in 2022. Of course, he had more help that season, especially when it came to a running game, but his accuracy hasn't been there.
MORE: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy comments on Giants' release of QB Daniel Jones
It's gotten so bad that the idea of adding Daniel Jones has started to float around on social media. Some internet detectives even found Jones listed on the team's website — although that was just for article images.
The only reason this could be fun would be to see Jones take the field against his former team in Week 13. The Cowboys and Giants are set to play on Thanksgiving with Tommy DeVito getting the start for New York.
Rush, who spent time with the Giants while Jason Garrett was their offensive coordinator, is slated to start. But Jones vs. DeVito could be a more interesting story. Until the game kicked off.
Outside of that, there's no reason to consider Jones. And we all know Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones would never make a move just for the publicity.
