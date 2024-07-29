CeeDee, Dak Prescott contract negotiation update from Stephen Jones
Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones recently appeared on 96.7 The Ticket to discuss the team's ongoing contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Jones acknowledged the recent surge in quarterback salaries, with Joe Burrow's contract setting a new benchmark at $55 million per season. However, he believes the market may be stabilizing, pointing to Patrick Mahomes' potential willingness to prioritize winning over maximizing his earnings.
Jones also highlighted the financial benefits of playing in Texas, with no state income tax and a lower cost of living compared to other major cities.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys accused of 'being cheap' during contract negotiations
"One of the great things about Texas is, you don't have state income taxes, companies like to move here because it's a lower cost of living than it is in some of these other big cities," Jones said. "Those are all things that we're trying to sell our players on so we can put other guys around Dak, CeeDee, Micah, Diggs, Steele. At some point, we want to keep being able to put some guys around them."
While acknowledging the players' desire to be paid their worth, Jones emphasized the importance of balancing individual contracts with the team's overall financial health.
He reiterated the team's commitment to building a competitive roster around its core players, including Prescott, Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs.
"At the same time, I totally understand that they want to be paid and it's their time to be paid," Jones said. "And we respect that as well. Certainly they deserve it. They do their job as well as anyone in the league, whether you're talking about CeeDee, Dak, Micah, Diggs. All those guys play at a high level and they deserve to be paid."
The Cowboys' contract negotiations with Prescott and Lamb remain ongoing, with both sides seeking a mutually beneficial agreement. As the team continues to navigate these complex discussions, Jones' comments shed light on the challenges and considerations involved in maintaining a competitive team in the ever-evolving landscape of NFL contracts.
