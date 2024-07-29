Dallas Cowboys accused of 'being cheap' during contract negotiations
If you're new here, the Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of some tricky contract negotiations. The team is trying to find a way to keep Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parson.
However, the organization continues to hint that this is more difficult than it looks on the surface.
On Monday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, Tim Hassleback believes the franchise is being 'cheap.'
MORE: CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott reportedly receive offers from Cowboys
While reports have come out that the organization is having conversations with the agents of Lamb and Prescott, many believe the situation has been fumbled by the front office.
Hassleback blasted the Cowboys, mentioning that if this were a small market team saying these things about the negotiations, fans would be rolling their eyes.
The Cowboys are supposed to be the place that everyone wants to play, however, if they can't keep their biggest stars how will that attract anyone else to Jerry's World?
Lamb knows his worth, and so does the rest of the league. If the Cowboys manage to not get this deal finalized, the team's offense will take a deep nose dive.
The organization knows what it must do, but paying out big bucks has it dragging on a situation that should have already been done.
The time for talking is over, the Cowboys need to have number 88 on the field as quickly as possible.
