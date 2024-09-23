CeeDee Lamb's poor body language called out by Tom Brady
It's been a rough start to the season for the Dallas Cowboys offense, especially star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who held out of all offseason workouts and training camp while waiting for a new contract.
Lamb eventually got his blockbuster deal, but he appears rusty to start the season.
His timing with Dak Prescott is off and he has made some uncharacteristic drops, leading to frustration that boiled over during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
MORE: What did CeeDee Lamb say to Dak Prescott in heated sideline exchange?
Following an early fumbly in the redzone by Lamb, his body language noticeably shifted.
Lamb had a minor blowup with Prescott on the sideline, had less energy on the field, and was openly frustrated. He finished the game with four catches on seven targets for 67 yards.
During the FOX Sports broadcast, Tom Brady called out Lamb for his body language and suggested it could be impacting his production on the field.
“Don’t see that from CeeDee much,” Brady said, per The Athletic. “Just some of that body language from him today — CeeDee’s a great player, there’s no doubt about it. Just a little frustration. Sometimes that frustration on the sideline leads to frustration on the field. When I see him at his best, he’s excitable, he brings the juice, brings the energy.”
While the frustrations are understandable, Lamb will have to keep his head in the game.
He wasn't made the second highest-paid non-quarterback in the league to mentally check out or have sideline outbursts.
Hopefully, the ofefnse will find some rhythm, Prescott and Lamb can reignite their chemistry, and the All-Pro pass catcher can get rolling in time for Thursday night's showdown with the division rival New York Giants so the Cowboys offense can get back on track.
