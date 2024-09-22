What did CeeDee Lamb say to Dak Prescott in heated sideline exchange?
Another home game, another frustrating outing for the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas was hoping to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints a week ago, but things did not go as planned.
From a complete lack of discipline to a complete lack of defense and rushing attack, the Cowboys couldn't find any momentum from the opening whistle.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' awful stat shows just how bad they are at home
Frustration was visible for several players, including star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
During a sideline exchange with star quarterback Dak Prescott, cameras captured Lamb visibly animated and seemingly calling for the more balls to be thrown his way.
“I’m not going no where ima be here all day,” Lamb could be seen telling Prescott.
Through three quarters, Lamb had four catches for 67 yards on five targets.
Unfortunately, he also had a crucial fumble in the redzone early in the game before the Ravens began to find momentum.
The Cowboys were booed at home for a second straight week due to the poor performance which is something that will have to sting Jerry Jones' ego.
Hopefully it will be enough to get him to actually make some changes moving forward, unless he's happy watching a talented roster with two of the highest-paid players in the league continue to underachieve.
