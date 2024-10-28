CeeDee Lamb comments on Dallas Cowboys 'sickening' loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys had high hopes coming out of the Week 7 bye week, but the team was unable to exercise the demons of their past and once again fell to the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas entered the half with a 10-6 lead, but the team completely fell apart in the third quarter, getting outscored 21-0.
The Cowboys charged back in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late, and the offense sputtered with four straight incompletions in their final effort to earn a comeback win.
After the game, frustrations were clear.
Star cornerback Trevon Diggs emerged from the locker room and confronted a local reporter for a tweet that was sent during the game. The tweet questioned Diggs' effort, and he was not pleased.
Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who had an outstanding 13 catch, two touchdown game with 146 yards, echoed the frustrations with his brief comment.
“Pretty bad. It really sucks," Lamb said about how much the Cowboys wanted to end their losing streak to the 49ers. "Especially coming here three times the last three years (and) we’ve lost to them. It’s sickening.”
The team's seven other pass catchers combined for 12 yards and 97 yards.
On the ground, the rushing attack again sputtered with just 56 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries for an average of 2.9 yards per carry.
If the Cowboys are going to turn things around, someone is going to need to step up outside of Lamb. And Dak Prescott will need to cut back on turnovers and prove he was worth $60 million per year.
Up next for Dallas is a Week 9 showdown against the 5-3 Atlanta Falcons on the road.
