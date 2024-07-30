Stephen Jones offers positive Dak Prescott contract update
The Dallas Cowboys and star quarterback Dak Prescott continue to make progress towards a new deal, and Executive Vice President Stephen Jones is giving fans something to be optimistic about.
After months of no progress towards a new deal, the Cowboys appear to be ramping up their efforts to lock up Prescott longterm during training camp.
Stephen Jones shared the latest update on Prescott's negotiations ahead of the team's first padded practice on Tuesday, painting a bright future for the star signal-caller in Big D.
"We think in terms of being real positive that we're gonna get this (contract) done. We don't picture Dak in another uniform at all," Jones said. "We do believe that the worm is gonna turn and he's gonna win a championship for us."
Jones explicitly saying the Cowboys want Prescott to re-sign and showing confidence in him is a promising sign, especially considering the team recently offered him a contract.
Hopefully this is a sign that the two sides are closing in on a new deal and the Dak drama can be put in the rearview mirror.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
