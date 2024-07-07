CeeDee could climb Cowboys record books again in 2024
CeeDee Lamb already etched his name in the Dallas Cowboys record books with a historic campaign in 2023. In his fourth season in the league, he recorded a franchise record for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,749).
For good measure, he had 12 touchdowns, which tied him for seventh. The record for most touchdown receptions in team history belongs to Dez Bryant, another famous wideout to wear No. 88. Bryant recorded 16 during the 2014 season, which was when he was at the height of his prime.
Lamb could threaten that more in 2024, especially with Dallas losing Michael Gallup and Tony Pollard. In the career rankings, he could also surpass another No. 88, Hall of Famer Drew Pearson.
Pearson is fourth in franchise history with 489 receptions. That's just 94 more than Lamb has as he enters his fifth season in the league with 395 receptions. He could even threaten for third place, which is where Bryant resides.
Bryant finished his Dallas career with 531 catches, 136 more than Lamb. He would have to top his own single-season record to catch Dez, but it's not out of the question, given the structure of this roster.
Lamb, who is still working on his game despite being in the midst of a holdout, has exceeded the century mark for receptions in the past two seasons. So, as long as he stays at that pace, he will leap inside the top five. That's not bad for a player who has just turned 25.
