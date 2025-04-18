CeeDee Lamb drops jaw-dropping amount on body maintenance each year
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and in the start of his five-year career, he has already amassed four Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro honors.
Being one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers comes at a cost — both for the team and the player — and with CeeDee Lamb earning $34 million and making a serious investment in his body, it’s clear he’s all-in on staying elite.
In a recent interview with Complex, CeeDee Lamb casually revealed just how much he invests in maintaining his body to withstand the physical and grueling demands of the NFL.
“I’m not going to lie. It’s a lot of money,” Lamb said, “Every two weeks is $50,000… There’s 52 weeks in a year… That’s your number.”
Do the math, and it adds up to around $1.3 million a year that Lamb invests in taking care of his body.
It’s a pretty significant investment, but considering Lamb consistently puts up All-Pro numbers year after year, it’s clear that money is well spent.
Lamb understands the importance of staying ahead of the game when it comes to injuries:
“What I do for a living, it’s very physical, and some short weeks are more lethal than your regular seven-day schedule. So I’m just staying on top of that and always trying to replenish the body, stay hydrated, keep my muscle functioning up, and trying to get a lead on my opponent.”
CeeDee Lamb has already cemented his place among the Cowboys' greatest wide receivers to wear the iconic No. 88.
Lamb's expensive commitment to maintaining his body ensures he stays on track to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.
