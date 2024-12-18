CeeDee Lamb's epic season will be most forgotten of his Cowboys career
The main priority of the Dallas Cowboys this past offseason was finding a way to make a long-term deal with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Luckily, the front office was able to pull that off, and Lamb has been playing exactly like you would want for someone who is making $136 million.
However, will Lamb's 2024 season be all that memorable in the grand scheme of things?
Lamb has already surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth time in his five-year career. But even with all that success, the Cowboys are 6-8 on the year.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys named best fit for top 2025 NFL Draft WR prospect
Yes, Dak Prescott going down with a hamstring injury probably diminished any chance this team had at a postseason run, but the richest player in the league wasn't playing up to what his paycheck claims he is.
Prescott was another concern this past offseason, so the franchise signed him to a $240 million long-term contract. Before his injury, however, Prescott had just 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
Prescott was not on track for a strong 2024 campaign, and considering Lamb has been playing with backup Cooper Rush, this season has been destined for failure.
Yes, Lamb will finish with another banner year, maybe even a Pro Bowl selection, but when he decides to hang up his cleats, the 2024 season will be one that is forgotten, and that's a shame because this season just proves how great Lamb really is.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 16 of 2024 NFL season
Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'wins highest dishonor' from Texas magazine
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 16: Where do Cowboys stand?
Dallas Cowboys land familiar face In new 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Dallas Cowboys coach addresses Cooper Rush's concerning fumblitis