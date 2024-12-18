Dallas Cowboys coach addresses Cooper Rush's concerning fumblitis
Cooper Rush was thrust into the starting spotlight for the Dallas Cowboys after a season-ending hamstring injury to Dak Prescott.
Rush has gone 3-3 as a starter and has done a good job taking care of the ball through the air with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions.
However, there is one troubling stat.
Rush has nine fumbles since taking over as the starter which is the third-most in the NFL. Despite the alarming number of fumbles, Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Scchottenheimer says Rush is not solely to blame and says coaching is part of the problem.
“There’s a technique that you use in terms of where the ball is extended and how you have to ride it,” Schottenheimer told reporters, per DallasCowboys.com. “It’s very technical, but [Cooper] was great; he communicated right after the drive and said, ‘It caught Rico’s hip. It’s on me.'
“We emphasize it, but obviously we’re not doing a great enough job coaching it. We’ve got to coach it better.”
Rush also took some blame after another fumble against the Carolina Panthers, but it is clear he has to get the fumbling under control.
Whether it is Rush not being ready for a starting role, the coaching, or simply a lack of timing and chemistry with the backup signal-caller and team's starters, it is an issue that everyone knows needs to be addressed.
