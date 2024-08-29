CeeDee Lamb gets financial advice from Jerry Jones after $136M payday
Who said Jerry Jones didn't have a nice bone in his body? The Dallas Cowboys team owner finally paid star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and now he's offering some advice.
Earlier this week, Lamb inked a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the Cowboys which included an NFL record $38 million signing bonus for a receiver.
The deal also includes $100 million in guarantees.
With his newfound wealth, Lamb could have plenty of temptations, but Mr. Jones the billionaire is giving sharing his advice on how to manage the wealth.
Lamb said he had a "businessman chat" with Jerry Jones after signing his deal, and Jones revealed some of what he shared with his All-Pro pass catcher during the conversation.
"You’re gonna be dealing with huge amounts of money. Be careful. Be careful. Look under the hood," Jerry Jones told reporters he said, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Give it a lot of consideration as you make decisions regarding what you have as far as keeping it. You don’t have to be smart to make money."
That's actually some sound advice.
And if you can take advice from Jerry Jones on anything it would be dragging things out or making money.
Now that Lamb is under contract, it's full steam ahead for the 2024 NFL season as the team prepares to hit the road in Week 1 for a meeting with the Cleveland Browns.
