CeeDee Lamb has proved enough; time for Cowboys star to shut it down
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024-25 NFL campaign has not been all sunshine and rainbows. The team will miss the postseason for the first time since 2020. However, that hasn't stopped the team from fighting each and every week.
The Cowboys even have a chance to finish the season with a winning record.
Playing with pride aside, the team also needs to understand that future seasons are more important than putting players in jeopardy to finish this season on a high note.
One player that must be protected at all costs is wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Even with not having Dak Prescott for a stretch this season, Lamb has continued to look like his All-Pro self. The fifth-year wide receiver has another 1,000 yards receiving season and his fifth straight season with five receiving touchdowns or more.
But his recent comments about his shoulder should be concerning.
There's no question that Lamb is showing toughness in heart to finish up the season with a banged up shoulder, but when should the franchise step in to protect their most valuable player?
There's playing for the love of the game, but there's also playing for a better future.
Lamb is a baller; he will never want to be sidelined. This is why the coaching staff gets paid the big bucks. Someone needs to make the decision to shut Lamb down before something even more serious happens to the best offensive weapon on the team.
