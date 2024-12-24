Jerry Jones praises Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys improvement
The Dallas Cowboys have won four of the team's last five games, but unfortunately, it was too little, too late for America's Team. In Week 16, Dallas was officially eliminated from the NFL Playoffs.
It was a disappointing season for Dallas and was plagued by the injury bug, but Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is focusing on the high points.
During his weekly appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, Jones praised head coach Mike McCarthy and the team's turnaround.
RELATED: Mike McCarthy isn't allowing unknown future phase him as season closes
"I can't tell you how proud I am of the way the coaching staff, led by Mike McCarthy, the way that the leadership on this team, and really proud of these young players," Jones said.
"They just are growing mentally and physically by leaps and bounds, makes me think we've got and outstanding future ahead of us."
The comments come at a time when there has been growing support for McCarthy to return as head coach.
Dak Prescott campaigned for McCarthy to get another shot leading the team, along with star edge rusher Micah Parsons who pointed to the onslaught of injuries preventing McCarthy from getting a "fair shot."
It will be interesting to see how everything plays out in the offseason, but for now, Mike McCarthy has the locker room behind him and it is showing with the team's performance on the field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16: Cowboys can play spoiler
4 takeaways from Cowboys' impressive win vs. Buccaneers
7 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys Week 16 win over Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 16 risers & fallers
Mike McCarthy reacts to Dallas Cowboys missing NFL playoffs