NFL insider has bleak prediction for CeeDee Lamb holdout
CeeDee Lamb was noticeably absent during the Dallas Cowboys' first training camp practice on Thursday. The fifth-year wideout is holding out for a new contract and believes he should be one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.
Knowing his stock is at an all-time high, Lamb isn't willing to budge from his price tag. That's the right strategy for any player but team owner Jerry Jones can also be immovable - to the point of being stubborn.
That's why Dianna Russini of The Athletic sees this situation dragging on for a couple of weeks.
MORE: 'Bigger, faster' CeeDee Lamb works out in Houston as Cowboys start camp
On the Scoop City podcast, Russini said Lamb will "demand" what he thinks he's worth and that's creating a problem for the Cowboys front office.
"From having conversations, I don't see this getting ironed out over the next few days. I think this is something we're going to see leading into next week, maybe even the week after. This isn't one of those situations where I'm getting vibes, signs, positive attitude from both sides. It just seems like it's a challenge for the Dallas Cowboys to get there."
Jones spent most of the day on Thursday rambling about option quarterbacks while comparing himself to Patrick Mahomes. He was trying to defend his inaction, not only in the Lamb negotiations but with Dak Prescott.
His words are hard to decipher at times since he uses the Michael Scott approach and starts a sentence without knowing where it's going but it seemed he was saying that waiting leads to the best deal.
That's not the case at all since contracts will only increase in value. By "running all the way to the sideline," Jones has painted himself in a corner and could wind up paying more than $90 million for the quarterback-receiver duo.
It's true that such contracts are difficult but the Cowboys — Jones especially — made it this tough. And it doesn't appear as though it will end anytime soon.
